Police make sixth arrest over Wellingborough shooting

Police investigating the shooting of a man in Wellingborough have made a sixth arrest.

The 19-year-old victim was shot and left with serious injuries in the incident between 7pm and 8pm on June 21 in the Berrymoor Road/Jubilee Crescent area.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (Thursday, August 10) as part of a warrant.

She has been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Five others have been arrested in connection with this incident – a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year old man, an 18 year-old man and two 17-year-old boys.

They have all also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Emma Nealon, said: “I am pleased with the success of the warrant carried out yesterday and that we have arrested a sixth person in connection with this shocking incident.

“I’d still like to appeal for anyone with any information to contact us on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Finally, I’d like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider danger to members of the public.”