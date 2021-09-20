Police issue second appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist died in three-vehicle collision in Northamptonshire

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and two cars in Northamptonshire last week.The collision happened at around 6pm on Friday, September 17 when a black Triumph Speed Triple motorbike, a black Volvo XC60 and a black Mercedes C250 were involved in a smash on the B645 near the village of Hargrave.

The road between Hargrave and Chelveston was closed while the emergency services dealt with the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was taken to hospital with minor injuries. This newspaper has reached out to Northamptonshire Police to ask what became of the driver of the black Mercedes as their latest appeal does not mention this.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.