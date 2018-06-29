Police issue dogs in hot cars warning after near misses in Northants

A number of near-misses have prompted police to remind people in Northamptonshire to ensure they don’t leave pets in hot cars.

An alert was issued last night to pet owners following weeks of hot weather.

East Northants PCSO Arthur Pereira said: “We have been made aware of a dog owners leaving there pets inside vehicles for long periods of time, Please be mindful of the hot weather we are currently experiencing. We can easily be distracted and not realising the time taken to get back to them.

“Temperatures inside vehicles can exceed dangerous levels. We have had a few near close encounters.”

The RSPCA has issued advice for people who find dogs in hot cars.

If you are concerned about an animal left in a car on a hot day, it is fine to phone 999 before phoning the RSPCA.

Dogs do not sweat like humans do, they pant, and the effectiveness of panting is greatly reduced in hot temperatures.