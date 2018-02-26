Police issue advice for motorists as snow is forecast for Northamptonshire

Weather forecasters are predicting that Northamptonshire may receive some snowfall overnight and police are advising motorists to ensure they are prepared.

Superintendent Emily Vernon from Northamptonshire Police said: “We have been told to expect some snow in the county from the early hours of tomorrow morning and so we are advising motorists to follow some sensible tips to make sure they are prepared for snowy and icy conditions.

“Make sure your tyres have enough tread and the correct pressure in them - that your brakes are working well and your battery is fully charged.

“It is also worth popping a few extra items into your boot to make sure you are ready should it start to snow while you’re out and about. Make sure you have de-icing equipment, a working torch and some spare, warm clothes, just in case you are out longer than you expect to be.”

Be prepared:



• Check the latest weather forecast before you head out

• Make sure your tyres have sufficient tread and the correct pressure

• Check your lights work

• Ensure your battery is charged

• Make sure your wiper blades are working

• Put some warm clothes/blankets into your car

• Keep de-icing equipment in your car so you can clear it before driving

• Make sure your mobile phone is well charged or you have a charger in your car

• Ensure you have sufficient fuel in your tank

• If conditions are bad and your journey is not essential, consider postponing your journey to when conditions have improved

Driving in snow:



• Slow down and extend braking distances

• Drive in as high a gear as possible and take care at junctions and corners

• Avoid braking and accelerating sharply

• When braking on snow or ice change into a low gear and use breaks gently, leaving a larger breaking distance

• Listen to your local radio station for any updates on any traffic problems and change your route accordingly

For more information on preparing to drive in adverse weather conditions, visit the AA website or The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.