Police investigating Kettering murder release CCTV footage

Detectives investigating a murder in Kettering have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to provide vital information.

29-year-old Tairu Jallow was attacked at about 9pm on Sunday, 14 January, at his home in Havelock Street.

He died as a result of a stab wound.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, believes there are a number of people with information that would assist the inquiry, including the man pictured, and he is urging them to get in touch with police.

He said: “We are now a week on from this tragic incident in Kettering and I know there are people out there who may have seen or heard something, either on the night or since, and who can help us understand exactly what happened in Havelock Street last Sunday night, and how Tairu lost his life.

“We know a group of men broke into the property at about 9pm. They then attacked Tairu, who died as a result of a stab wound.

A still from the CCTV footage. NNL-180122-165811005

“We are following a number of lines of inquiry and have made a number of arrests in connection with the incident, but we still need more information.

“Any piece of information, however insignificant it may seem, may provide that vital link and be hugely important to the investigation. If you know anything, please contact us.

“There are a number of ways you can give us information. Either call 101 to speak directly to police officers, or if you would rather remain anonymous, then call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting Operation Network.

“Alternatively, you can tell us your information online at mipp.police.uk, and clicking on the ‘Northants Police – murder of Tairu Jallow’ box.

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

“Incidents such as this are rare and we would like to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible for Tairu’s death to justice.”

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested on Friday have been released from custody and no further action is being taken in connection with the murder.