Police investigating after man pronounced dead at Northampton flat

A cordon remains in place at a block of flats in Cordwainer House in St James as officers investigate the death of a man.

Officers were called to Byfield Road during the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 1), where a man was sadly pronounced dead.

The police tape has been in place since the early hours of this morning.

Northamptonshire Police have said enquiries continue this morning to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.21am this morning to assist with a medical emergency.

"We sent two crewed ambulances, two paramedics in two ambulance cars and the air ambulance."

The flat block remains cordoned off this morning (Friday) as officers investigate what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.