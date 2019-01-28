Police investigate fraud at a clothes shop in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe may have information about a fraud carried out at a clothes store in Northampton.

Just after 5pm on Saturday, December 29, two men went into a shop in the Grosvenor Centre and bought two jackets, paying in cash before asking to return the items.

During the two transactions one of the men tricked the cashier in order to fraudulently obtain more money than he was entitled to.

The two men pictured, or anyone with information about their identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.