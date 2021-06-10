Police "increasingly worried" over missing Wellingborough 16-year-old

Have you seen Paris — call 101 if you know where she might be

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 9:40 am
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 9:48 am

Police say their are increasingly worried about a 16-year-old Northamptonshire girl who has been missing since Tuesday night (June 8).

Paris Naldo was last seen at 9.10pm in Wellingborough and officers are asking her — or anyone who thinks they know where she may be — to get in touch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Paris is described as a female of dual heritage, 5ft 2in tall and slim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Paris Naldo, 16, was last seen in Wellingborough on Tuesday night

"She has long black shoulder length hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. Paris was last seen wearing a black sweater and cycling shorts, with grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

"If you see Paris, please contact us on 101 quoting missing person reference MPW1/1630/21."

ParisPoliceWellingboroughNorthamptonshire