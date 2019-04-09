Police incident closes Flore bypass in both directions

The A45 between Weedon and the M1 for Northampton has been closed this morning (Tuesday).

A 'police incident' has forced the closure of the road in both directions stretching along the bypass from Weedon to the M1 junction 16.

A police incident has forced the closure of a main road in and out of Northampton today

Highways England, who are supporting police at the scene, tweeted: "#A45 between #WeedonBec and #M1 now closed both directions due to a @NorthantsPolice incident. Please plan your journey around this."

The road was originally closed westbound following the incident at 6.30am. A full closure is now in place.

There is congestion on surrounding routes including the A5 and through the villages of Flore and Upper Heyford.