Police hunt for buzzard killer after wild bird is shot in Sywell Country Park

A buzzard has been shot in Sywell Country Park.
All wild birds are protected by law and in shooting this bird a criminal offence has been committed.
The incident happened between 7am on Wednesday, November 28, and 8pm on Thursday, November 29, when a buzzard was found injured in the park having been shot.
Although it was taken to the vets it sadly died a short time later.
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.