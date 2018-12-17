Police hunt for buzzard killer after wild bird is shot in Sywell Country Park

A buzzard has been shot in Sywell Country Park.

All wild birds are protected by law and in shooting this bird a criminal offence has been committed.

The incident happened between 7am on Wednesday, November 28, and 8pm on Thursday, November 29, when a buzzard was found injured in the park having been shot.

Although it was taken to the vets it sadly died a short time later.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.