Police hunt BMW occupants who fled crash scene on A14 in Northamptonshire

Police have confirmed a man was seriously injured in Friday night's smash which shut the A14 in Northamptonshire for more than 11 hours.

And they revealed crash investigators are hunting for a number of people who fled the scene of the smash on Friday night (July 16).

The crash happened at about 8.45pm and involved a white BMW and Peugeot 206 between junction 2 at Kelmarsh and junction 3 for Rothwell.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in Friday's A14 smash

Northamptonshire Police last night (Saturday) confirmed a man sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman for the force Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: "Soon after the collision, a number of people who had been travelling in the BMW fled the scene.

"Police would like to hear from anybody who saw them leave the vehicle or may have seen them soon after, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

"Anybody with any information or dashcam footage from before, during or after the incident is asked to get in touch via the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."