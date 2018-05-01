Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Wellingborough man

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing man.

Mark Warren, 37, was last seen in the Dale End Park area of Wellingborough just before midnight on Sunday, April 29.

Officers have been conducting extensive searches since Mr Warren was reported missing, but he remains missing.

Detective Inspector Steve Watkins, from CID, said: “Mr Warren is very vulnerable and may appear confused or disorientated.

“He was last seen wearing chequered pyjama bottoms and a light green t-shirt with dark green sleeves.

“He isn’t believed to be wearing any shoes.

“Mr Warren has been missing for more than 24 hours, and so could have travelled more widely than Wellingborough.

“We want to find Mr Warren as a matter of urgency and I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen him or may know where he is to contact us on 101 immediately.”

Mr Warren is white, with brown, collar length hair and facial hair.

Police are working with Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and will continue to check rural and urban locations in and around the Wellingborough area today (Tuesday).

Anyone who has seen Mr Warren or who knows where he is can call police on 101.