Police dog on restricted duties after attacking another animal at a country park in Northampton

A German Shepherd police dog attacked another dog during a walk yesterday morning.

Northamptonshire Police issued details of the attack following the incident at 9am at Brackmills County Park yesterday (Sunday).

A spokesman said: "A German Shepherd police dog being exercised by an off-duty police officer this morning encountered and subsequently attacked a dog belonging to a member of the public.

"Both dogs were injured during the confrontation and were subsequently taken to different vets for treatment.

"The police dog has been put on restricted duties until it has been assessed and approved to return to front line work."