Police disclose why major Northampton road was shut over the weekend

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police has today confirmed the reason why the A45 was shut, both ways, over the weekend.

The A45 in Northampton was closed westbound between the A43 (Riverside) and the A428/A5095 (Barnes Meadow) due to a 'police incident', Highways England reported on Saturday.

There was also a closure on the eastbound carriageway at the A428/A5095 junction with traffic able to use the exit and entry slip roads to pass.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the county force was called at about 9:45am on April 28th over safety concerns for a member of the public and the road was closed east and westbound while officers dealt with the incident.

No further details were provided.