Police defend officers' actions after 200k watch video of drunken man's arrest in Northampton pub

Northamptonshire Police says its oficers used appropriate force while arresting a drunken man in Northampton - after a video of the scuffle went viral online.

More than 200,000 people have seen the Facebook video posted by Northampton band the Drunken Mandem.

It appeared to show an officer using pepper spray on a topless man in the Longboat pub in Duston on Friday, March 15.

In the video, officers then spend several minutes trying to restrain the man until backup arrives.

At one point the male is dragged back by his trousers as he tries to get away - and at another point he appears to headbutt the balls on a pool table.

Many of the comments left on Facebook criticised the actions of the police and suggested excessive force might have ben used.

But, having reviewed the footage, a spokeswoman for the force said its Proffesional Standards Department found no concerns

The spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Police is aware of a video circulating on social media where officers were carrying out the arrest of a man in a Northampton pub.

“Officers attended The Longboat pub in Duston at about 7.30pm on Friday, March 15, following reports of a man allegedly barred from the pub who was refusing to leave and was behaving aggressively and causing damage.

“The man was arrested after refusing to leave the pub and co-operate with officers.

“The force’s Professional Standards Department has reviewed the video, together with footage from officers’ body worn cameras and reports relating to the incident, and has found no concerns in relation to the actions of the officers involved.

“The man arrested was taken into custody following the incident and has since been charged with resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly.”