Police called to Northampton restaurant car park after reports of sudden death

Emergency services were called this afternoon to Sixfields Leisure.
Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they were called to a report of a sudden death at Sixfields Leisure today.

Eyewitnesses reported sightings of police cars and ambulances parked close by to TGI Fridays, off Walter Tull Way.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told the Chronicle & Echo: "We were called at 12.30pm to reports of a sudden death and we are preparing a report for the coroner."

At this stage the death is being treated as "unexplained."

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.34pm today to an incident on Walter Tull Way, Northampton.

"The caller reported that someone had collapsed. We sent a crewed ambulance to the scene."