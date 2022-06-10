Police called to incident in busy Northampton road - motorists warned to avoid area

Towcester Road

Police are currently dealing with an incident on a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police released a statement at 5.20pm today (Friday) saying they have been called to Towcester Road in Far Cotton.

Officers said multiple roads between Mereway and Gloucester Avenue have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

