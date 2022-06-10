Police called to incident in busy Northampton road - motorists warned to avoid area

Roads have been closed in the area following the incident

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:40 pm
Towcester Road
Police are currently dealing with an incident on a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police released a statement at 5.20pm today (Friday) saying they have been called to Towcester Road in Far Cotton.

Officers said multiple roads between Mereway and Gloucester Avenue have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Northants Police are currently dealing with an incident in the area of Towcester Road resulting in road closures between Mereway and Gloucester Avenue. Please avoid the area if possible. Thanks for your understanding.”