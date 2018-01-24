Police believe two reported attempted child abductions in Northampton might not be true

Following reports of two attempted child abductions in Northampton, detectives have been conducting a thorough investigation in order to understand the facts in these cases and take appropriate actions to ensure that children remain safe.

One incident was reported outside Parklands Primary School on Monday, January 15, and the other reportedly happened outside Tesco Mereway yesterday (Tuesday, January 23).

Officers have been speaking to a number of people, including residents in and around both areas, as well as the people who reported these incidents to police.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "They have helped us to understand what happened in both circumstances in more detail and although we do not believe these incidents to be as initially reported, officers will continue to investigate both incidents, including looking at the CCTV in and around each area, until such time as we are absolutely sure there is no ongoing risk to children."

"Social media posts are currently circulating which state that during the incident yesterday, a woman attempted to unstrap a child from a trolley and lift the child out – this is not the case and has not been reported to us by anyone involved in the incident.

"Our primary concern remains ensuring that all children in Northamptonshire are protected from harm and we would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either incident or anyone who has any information."

In an email sent round to parents on January 15, Parklands Primary School leaders said: 'This morning at approximately 9.15am a lady attempted to abduct one of our parents babies. She has twins and they were in separate car seats. Whilst putting one in the car a lady approached her and tried to snatch the second car seat with the baby in.'

If you have any information, please contact us on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.