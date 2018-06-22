Police armed with machine guns storm into residential property in Northampton

Armed officers stopped one of Northampton's busiest junctions to carry out a siege on a block of flats this afternoon.

Armed officers have gone into a residential property near the Formula One Auto Centre on Grafton Street, Northampton today (Friday).

Armed police at the scene in Grafton Street

Police are currently on the scene with officers on the ground and the helicopter circling the area.

The Campbell Street, Grafton Street and Barrack Road junction was closed to the public just before midday with hundreds of cars held at the scene.

The road closure was lifted just before 12.30pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We are currently executing a planned operation in Regent Square, Northampton, and have had to shut Grafton Street at the Regent Square junction.

Armed police at the scene in Grafton Street

"Officers are expected to be there for the next half hour with the road closures to be lifted shortly afterwards. There is no risk of harm to members of the public."

One worker at the Formula One Autocentre claimed to have seen two men being taken out the back of the flats, on the corner of Grafton Street, in cuffs by the armed officers.

"There was between eight and ten coppers with guns. They weren't just carrying little pistols I can tell you that.

"They had all their armed gear on."

Police on the scene

Police on the scene