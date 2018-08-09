Police are treating Northampton park attack as 'potential hate crime'

A man in his 30s has sustained 'potentially life-changing injuries' and remains in hospital after he was attacked in a Northampton park.

Three men were arrested following the attack, which happened in St Katherine’s Gardens in St Katherine’s Street, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday evening (August 7).

Police taped off the park, opposite the Park Inn yesterday (Wednesday), as they continued to work throughout the morning.

Detectives have been granted an extension from the magistrates' court to continue to question a 23-year-old man from London, who remains in police custody.

No further action is being taken in connection with the assault, against two other men, aged 24 and 19, who were also arrested on Tuesday.

Police have today said the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rymarz added: “This was shocking incident which happened in a busy area in broad daylight, in which a man has suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

St Katherine's Gardens was still taped off by police yesterday (Wednesday).

“While we have made arrests in connection with the assault, this is still very much an ongoing inquiry.

“We are currently treating the incident as a potential hate crime, and we have a team of experienced detectives working on the investigation as well as local officers carrying out patrols and conducting inquiries in the town.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who we haven’t already spoken to, or anyone who has information about those involved, to contact us as soon as possible and help bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.