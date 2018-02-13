Police appeal for missing Northampton woman to make contact

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a 26-year-old Northampton woman.

Jemma Dixon has not been seen for a number of days and officers are appealing for her to make contact with them.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen her in recent days.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Jemma is vulnerable and believed to have stayed in the Northampton area. She is white, about 5ft 7in with blue eyes and blonde hair."

Jemma, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.