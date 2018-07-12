Police appeal for anyone involved in Rothwell school bus crash to come forward

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a bus crash involving Rothwell pupils and have asked anyone involved to come forward.

The incident happened on Tuesday (July 10), at about 3.30pm, in Desborough Road, between Desborough and Rothwell, when two double-decker buses carrying pupils from Montsaye Academy crashed.

Twenty-seven pupils were injured with 12 taken to hospital, as well as one bus driver.

PC James Condon said: “We know that some people did attend hospital but we are also aware that there may be a number of children who were injured as a result of this collision, but left the scene prior to the emergency services or school staff arriving.

“I’d encourage them to get in contact with us on 101 so we can take their account of what happened.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the staff from Montsaye Academy for their assistance at the scene of the collision and for their continuous work with the emergency services after the incident.”