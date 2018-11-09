Poignant poppy display at Northampton primary school

Children and staff at Kingsthorpe Village Primary School made a poppy display tribute for Remembrance.

Deputy headteacher Stephanie Tillman said: "All the children and staff in the school have worked together to produce a display to remember those that have lost their lives, especially those locally in Kingsthorpe.

"The idea was crafted by Mrs Marsh and Mrs Blunt, teaching assistants at the school, who wanted to create a memorable art installation but also to use recycled materials.

"The children and parents collected plastic bottles and the bottoms were cut and painted to look like poppies. More than 300 poppies were then attached to an army cargo net and around the garden. We are very proud of the community spirit and commitment that was involved in this piece of artwork and remembrance," she added.