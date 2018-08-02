'Plogging' comes to Northampton: First meet-up for Scandinavian jogging and litterpicking craze in pictures

A Scandinavian craze of mixing jogging and litter picking has caught on in Northampton.

Over 40 people armed with gloves and bin bags turned out on Wednesday night (August 1) to Northampton's first "plogging" meet-up.

The team of health-conscious environmentalists ran back and forth across the Racecourse picking up loose rubbish.

Captain Richard Griffin, of the 103rd REME Battalion at the Army Reserve Centre in Clare Street, organised the run after he was inspired by the latest lifestyle trend out of Scandinavia that combines exercise with cleaning up communities.

Richard said: "The more I walked around and saw the litter the more I wanted to do something about it for the community.

"Plogging is all to do with the environment, but it will get us physically active and encourage everyone's wellbeing.

Wednesday's plogging group - which included team members from Northampton's The Good Loaf, Work in Transitions and 30 regular and reserve soldiers - met on Clare Street at 7.30pm for a warm - up before walking to the Racecourse to kick off the clean-up.

Richard said: "We had a fantastic turnout. People were coming out of their houses to ask what we were up to and asking how they could get involved.

"Parents brought their children and we even had a medal for the one who collected the most rubbish.

"There's a 'walk past' culture in the UK and unless we set an example for our children they won't want to do anything about littering when they get older."

Now, Richard wants to make plogging a regular meet-up in Northampton and has set August 29 as the next event.

The Chronicle & Echo will publish more details on how to get involved at the next meet-up when they are announced.

