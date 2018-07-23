Plenty of fun in the sun to be had at Northampton vintage-themed charity bash

It was a fine day to be in the stocks at a vintage-themed Northampton charity bash this weekend.

Free-to enter Alfie Bear's Picnic saw hundreds head to Hunsbury Hill Country Park, in West Hunsbury on Saturday (July 21).

Pictures by Richard Earl.

This year, the 4th annual event for Alfie Bear's Journey Fund included pony rides, a barbecue, live music, dog-displays, train rides and a wet sponge stocks.

A vintage tea tent and prosecco van were also on hand to provide refreshments on the scorching Saturday among a host of other stalls for adults and children.

Alfie Bear's Journey raises funds for paediatric brain tumour research, to help children affected by a DIPG tumour. For more information on Alfie Bears Journey, head to the charity website here

Pictures courtesy of Richard Earl.

