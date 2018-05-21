Plays, workshops and author Q&As will bring literature out of the library at Northamptonshire festival

A village near Northampton is holding a literary festival with plays, talks and workshops to show how libraries are still at the heart of communities.

The Friends of Earls Barton Library have announced the two-day festival on the weekend of June 9 to celebrate literary and writing talents in Northamptonshire.

Earls Barton Library.

The Friends hope to take literature "out of the library and into the village" in the face of countywide cuts to library services.

Poetry-reading sessions, workshops by university professors and a talk about Northampton Town captain and war Hero Walter Tull will feature across the weekend.

There will also be a talk about fake news surrounding Jack The Ripper, a lesson on how to write a murder-mystery play and a Q&A with authors Louise Jensen and Darren O'Sullivan.

Live performances will end each evening. Mark Carey's one-man show "Into the Breach" will round off Saturday night while Robin Hillman and Rachel Connors will perform a new play about television screen-writing in the late 1950s.

Tickets are on sale from the Friends of Earls Barton Library Facebook page. Children under eight-years-old can attend free but must be accompanied by a paying adult. Individual events cost £3.