Plans to add storey of 13 flats to former Northampton office building rejected again

Plans to add a fourth floor to a disused Northampton office building to create 13 flats have been rejected.

A similar, taller scheme to redevelop Beaumont House in Cliftonville was refused by Northampton Borough Council in March 2016 and on subsequent appeal by the Planning Inspectorate in April last year.

A re-submitted design was again thrown out by the borough council this week because of its visual impact on the area.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that the development would provide additional units of residential accommodation, it is considered that the harm to the visual amenity and the historic environment would mean that the proposal fails to accord with the requirements of national and local planning policies," reads the planning committee report.

"The existing Beaumont House does not reflect the design and appearance of other buildings on Billing Road, its height means that it is relatively prominent as compared with the more historic buildings."

Beaumont House's proximity to the Grade II listed Beaumont Villa contributed to the rejection of planning permission as the redesign does not preserve the setting of the Italianate style building, which dates to 1860.

The planning committee reports that the additional height of Beaumont House would impinge on the adjacent villa and be a "bulky addition" to Billing Road.