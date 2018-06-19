Plans submitted for 118 new homes in west of Northampton

More than 100 new houses could be built west of Northampton if plans are approved by the borough council.

Taylor Wimpey has submitted the planning proposal to build 118 houses on land off Berrywood Drive and St Crispin Drive in Upton.

Of the 188 homes, 77 will be "open market" houses and 41 (35 per cent) will be "affordable housing".

The open market homes will consist of 31 three-beds, 31 four-beds and 15 five-beds while the affordable housing will be a mix of two one-beds, 14 two-beds and 25 three-beds.

Nearby residents have submitted their objections to the plans.

One wrote: "Construction of 118 houses will generate a considerable increase in traffic on this already dangerous stretch of road.

"The road access to this development is on a busy route, on a blind bend, used by local buses and a significant volume of traffic accessing Berrywood Hospital.

"This development should not be permitted on the basis of it creating a serious traffic hazard."

Should plans be approved a 5.5m wide road would be built to provide access to Berrywood Drive.

Another objector wrote: "Our house backs on to the proposed development. Not only will this spoil what is currently an uninterrupted view across the fields from our property but the increase in traffic volume, noise pollution etc will be unbearable.

"Berrywod Hospital already causes problems over parking on the road and this will make the situation much worse."