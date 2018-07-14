Plans for Northamptonshire heritage centre 25 years in the making takes another step

A 25-year year to create a heritage centre in Northamptonshire has taken a step forward.

A planning application has been put to the borough council to build a visitor centre on the remains of a dismantled railway embankment near Cogenhoe.

A glue pot and a plane.

It is the first stage towards creating a new heritage centre that would be home to Neolithic flint tools, artefacts from the Battle of Waterloo and the first radio ever heard in Cogenhoe.

Dr Steven Hollowell, who is helping spearhead the project, said funding to build the centre has so far been secured through grants, car boot sales, steam rallies and vintage jumbles.

He said: "It has taken over 25 years. However, Northampton Borough Council has been very patient and supportive of our application for full planning permission and we feel that we have reached a major milestone.

"We bought this site about 10 years ago and we have been busy raising the necessary funds."

When complete, the centre will be used for education and will be built to "green" standards by using solar panels.

If approved, it could take less than a year to build the first phase.

The "vast" collection includes 17th Century household tools, items from the Battle of the Somme, a tractor from 1925 and some of Northamptonshire's earliest hand-made radios.