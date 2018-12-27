Plainclothes police officers and high-visibility patrols stepped up in Northampton for post-Christmas sales

Officers will be hitting the streets in town centres across Northamptonshire during the post-Christmas sales to reassure traders and shoppers.

Following an armed robbery at a Northampton jewellers on Friday, December 14, officers have been on patrol in the county’s towns at opening and closing times. Plainclothes police officers also working in and around town centres on the lookout for suspicious behaviour.

The officers are in addition to the force’s Operation Lapland town centre patrols which take place countywide throughout the festive period.

Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper, said: “I hope these patrols will reassure both shoppers and business owners across Northamptonshire and deter anyone thinking of using this busy shopping season as an opportunity to commit crime.

“As well as our high visibility patrols, plainclothes police officers will be... ready and equipped to react should they need to.

“As well as having extra officers out providing a highly-visible policing presence, our PCSO teams are also a vital part of our work to reassure local businesses and shoppers, helping to keep our town centres as safe as possible at this busy time of year.”