Winners of the first Northampton Film Festival were presented with their awards at the Royal Theatre by festival judges, writer Alan Moore, director Mitch Jenkins, editor Colin Goudie, film festival doctor Rebekah Louisa Smith and special guest actor Tom Burke. Screen Northants’ first film festival had over 700 admissions and ran for two weeks and included free events for 16-25 year olds, screenings of locally-made short films, a BBC Arts’ New Creatives information evening and a 48 hour film challenge. Over 100 films were made or submitted to the festival. Winners received a bespoke clapper-board trophy and a filmmakers goodie bag. Writer and director Thomas Line was runner up in Coming of Age, and the 16-25 years filmmaker in the Northampton category for Headphones. Director and editor Ashley Williams won joint best Northamptonshire Film for Keeping K'iche alongside director Ross McGowan for Hangover Food, and the runner up in the Northamptonshire catergory was Gemma Norton for Troubled Waters.
Pictures show winners of first Northampton Film Festival
Filmmakers received their awards from writer Alan Moore and actor Tom Burke at the Northampton Film Festival closing ceremony at the Royal Theatre.
