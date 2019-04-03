The awards night was held by social enterprise film company Screen Northants who aim to support more film production in the county and want to open up film and the to new audiences and under-represented groups.

Pictures show winners of first Northampton Film Festival

Filmmakers received their awards from writer Alan Moore and actor Tom Burke at the Northampton Film Festival closing ceremony at the Royal Theatre.

Winners of the first Northampton Film Festival were presented with their awards at the Royal Theatre by festival judges, writer Alan Moore, director Mitch Jenkins, editor Colin Goudie, film festival doctor Rebekah Louisa Smith and special guest actor Tom Burke. Screen Northants’ first film festival had over 700 admissions and ran for two weeks and included free events for 16-25 year olds, screenings of locally-made short films, a BBC Arts’ New Creatives information evening and a 48 hour film challenge. Over 100 films were made or submitted to the festival. Winners received a bespoke clapper-board trophy and a filmmakers goodie bag. Writer and director Thomas Line was runner up in Coming of Age, and the 16-25 years filmmaker in the Northampton category for Headphones. Director and editor Ashley Williams won joint best Northamptonshire Film for Keeping K'iche alongside director Ross McGowan for Hangover Food, and the runner up in the Northamptonshire catergory was Gemma Norton for Troubled Waters.

Producer, Joseph Tapp, of Northampton, won with 'Ioyln'.

1. Best Film in the Northampton category overall winner

Producer, Joseph Tapp, of Northampton, won with 'Ioyln'.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Writer and director, Joel Caborn won with 'My Friend Frank', which was made while studying at the University of Northampton.

2. Best Film on the theme of Coming of Age in the Northampton category and best from a 16-25 years filmmaker

Writer and director, Joel Caborn won with 'My Friend Frank', which was made while studying at the University of Northampton.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Connor Mclean.

3. 48 hour Film Challenge winner

Connor Mclean.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Prey GiantDwarf with Director James Millar Northampton company.

4. Runner up in the Northampton Category

Prey GiantDwarf with Director James Millar Northampton company.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2