Residents from the care home in Abington Park Crescent all joined in with playing pass the parcel with the children.

Pictures show old and young uniting for new school project at Northampton care home

A scheme called the 'Book End Project' has been rolled out at St Christopher's Care home, in a bid to build friendships between the older and younger generations.

READ MORE: Old and young unite for new school project at Northampton care home. The five-week project will include the same 10 children, aged four and five years old, and 10 care home residents, aged between 84 and 99 years old, so they can build up a relationship.This week children from Bridgewater Primary and Nursery School threw a party for one of the care home residents, Tony Austin, who was celebrating his 84th birthday.

The children started the afternoon off by singing a song called 'Hello' to the residents.
The children started the afternoon off by singing a song called 'Hello' to the residents.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Tony was overheard telling the students that they "were wonderful" and he was "very grateful" for his presents. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
Tony was overheard telling the students that they "were wonderful" and he was "very grateful" for his presents. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3