Pictures show old and young uniting for new school project at Northampton care home

READ MORE: Old and young unite for new school project at Northampton care home. The five-week project will include the same 10 children, aged four and five years old, and 10 care home residents, aged between 84 and 99 years old, so they can build up a relationship.This week children from Bridgewater Primary and Nursery School threw a party for one of the care home residents, Tony Austin, who was celebrating his 84th birthday.

The children started the afternoon off by singing a song called 'Hello' to the residents.

Tony was overheard telling the students that they "were wonderful" and he was "very grateful" for his presents.

