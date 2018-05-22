Pictures show Northampton couples tying the knot on Royal Wedding day

Since all eyes have been on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' sweetest looks of love the Chronicle & Echo has also snapped our very own newlyweds in Northampton who deserve their time in the limelight too.

It certainly seemed like every man and their dog tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. In fact statistics show that almost 18 million viewers watched the royal nuptials.

Rachael and Stephen Eastment.

But while many of you were tuned into your telly lots of our very own couples were getting married in our sunny town over the weekend.

Laura and Andrew Priest of St Crispins met two years ago through work and got engaged at a rooftop bar in London before getting hitched on Saturday in the sunshine at the Guildhall.

She said: "The wedding was perfect, we couldn’t have wished for any more.

"Our daughters gave readings at the ceremony, which was very special. The whole day was everything we wanted.

Laura and Andrew Priest.

"We have just bought a house, so we have no spare pennies for a honeymoon but we are hoping to go away in August with family."

The pair, who are a big fan of Netflix, added: "We both watched Meghan when she was in the TV show, Suits. It was lovely to think we were sharing the day with them."

Rachael and Stephen Eastment of Briar Hill also shared their big day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and tied the knot at St Benedicts Church in Hunsbury Hill.

The pair, who have been together for six years, got engaged in the town and said they felt honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their special day.

Linda and Patrick Shanahan.

Rachael, who is getting ready to jet off to St Lucia for her honeymoon, said: "Our day was amazing, my best part was walking into the church and seeing all our family there and seeing my handsome son and fiance at the front of the altar. Steve's most special part was saying our vows

"We do not follow the royals much but wish them the best of luck. We had already booked our date 18 months before our wedding so felt honoured they'd copied our day."

Matt and Emma Hulston met online six years ago were married on Saturday surrounded by their closest family and friends at The Barns at Hunsbury Hill.

The car salesman proposed to his now wife, Emma in Gran Canaria before they unknowingly went on to marry on the same day as the royal occasion, which got 8.7 million views on the BBC.

The newlyweds, who have a two-year-old called Elsie, will be jetting off with their daughter on honeymoon in July to the South of France and Italy. Matt said it was a fantastic day in the sunshine.

Linda and Patrick Shanahan were married at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

She said: "We met in Northampton, he proposed to me in my kitchen and we are hoping to go to the Lake District for the honeymoon if we have enough money.

"The best thing about my marriage - is my family and friends sharing it with the royal family. We have waited 21 years to be married."