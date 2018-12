Pictures show new bar gin and tonic bar in Northampton's busy nightspot

The two-storey bar-come-lounge, called G&Ts, opened on Friday after pals, Max Taylor-Smith and Cillian Hickey renovated the former hairdressers in Northampton's busy nightspot. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY.

