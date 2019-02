A large amount of jewellery was stolen from a property in Brackley with police appealing for witnesses.

The unknown offenders forced entry into a property in Valley Crescent by smashing a back window sometime between January 19 and 28.

Jewellery stolen from a home in Valley Crescent, Brackley. NNL-191202-154657001

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

A selection of the jewellery stolen from a property in Brackley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police NNL-190213-100611001

A selection of the jewellery stolen from a property in Brackley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police NNL-190213-100621001

A selection of the jewellery stolen from a property in Brackley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police NNL-190213-100541001

A selection of the jewellery stolen from a property in Brackley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police NNL-190213-100601001