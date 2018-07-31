Pictures show drugs, cash and knives seized across Northampton in ongoing crackdown

Frontline police have been tweeting the hauls of drugs, weapons and cash seized in an ongoing operation to tackle drug crime in Northampton.

Pictures featuring broken down doors, illegally-carried weapons and hundreds of wraps of drugs have been shared on Twitter by the Northamptonshire Police proactive team.

They also reveal some of the action taking place during raids and reveal that over 23 people have been arrested during the proactive team's work alone.

It includes how on July 20, a 16-year-old boy was stopped and searched and found to have two Kinder Suprise toy capsules containing 93 wraps of Class A drugs.

Meanwhile, on July 21, a foot chase resulted in over £20,000 worth of cash and drugs, and a male they arrested was found to have illegally been in the country for 10 years.

Pictures also show a total of 21 weapons have been seized by the team, including ornate knives, samurai swords

Hundreds of wraps of drugs have been seized, including one haul of 20,000 worth of drugs and cash.

OpViper was launched July 10 in a countywide bid to crack down on gangs and drug dealing.

Among the dozens of knives seized is this ornate imitation samurai sword.