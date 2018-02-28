PICTURES: Photo exhibition captures the changing face of Northampton's landscape

Northampton’s changing urban landscape will be the centre of a free public photo exhibition.

"Evolution" will capture the major redevelopment and building projects growing across the town with pictures taken by second-year BA photography students at the University of Northampton.

Northamptonshire County Council's new HQ, One Angel Street.

Opening yesterday, the exhibition will focus on projects like the county council’s new Angel Square HQ, Phipps brewery, the Waterside Campus, and the conversion of the Royal Mail office in Barrack Road into the Northampton International Academy.

Richard Whitehead, photography programme leader, said: “This exhibition is incredibly important for Northampton and its residents.

“It ensures the major changes the town is currently undergoing will be properly documented for posterity, with the photographs effectively becoming important historical records.

“This is a tremendous boost for our undergraduates, who are also benefiting from having their work exhibited for the public to enjoy – so the overall project gives their portfolios a real extra edge.”

Inside the Delapre Abbey renovation.

Tomos Griffiths, who will have his work exhibited at the gallery, said: “Being involved in this long-term project on the redevelopment of Northampton has been a real privilege, seeing the town grow and develop.”

Evolution runs from February 28 to March 8 at the University’s Avenue Gallery, at the Maidwell Building, St George’s Avenue. The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.