Pictures offer snapshot of new Northampton medieval-themed restaurant owned by Chilli Village bosses

Ambitious Chilli Village owners have launched another out-of-the-ordinary restaurant in Northampton, which opens this Saturday, fit with suits of armour and a hunting room.

The Medieval Fort, set in the Racecourse Pavilion, off Kettering Road, is promising 200 punters a choice of two themed rooms, live entertainment and speciality cocktails, all under the same roof, when it opens its doors on Saturday (January 13).

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Workers have been on site for over a year-and-a-half at the large building - once home to Chinese and Thai restaurant, Jade Oriental Pavillion - installing individually sourced medieval antique ornaments, a stage and wooden beams.

This is the second Chilli Village Group venture, which will open it's doors in Northampton, with bosses promising to launch another two venues by the end of the year.

Dan Brothers, operations director said: "We are not to everyone's taste, but we get so much more positive feedback than bad.

”The ones who do like it get on our side and appreciate it.”

"The vision has been here for both Chilli Village and the Medieval Fort for a very long time. We are really pleased with how it looks and feels, and the feedback we have had already."

Chilli Village, situated next to the former St Edmund's Hospital in Wellingborough Road, opened in 2016 after a two year delay. The food selection - which is Mediterranean despite the name - features main courses priced between £18 and £28.

Owners, who are yet to get their main Medieval Fort menu up and running, say that they will soon offer diners a medieval foodie experience with a twist, focusing on wild boar, steaks and giant meaty sharing platters - carried from the kitchen by two staff members - for the whole table.

The restaurant, situated on the first floor, will open on weekends from 12 noon until close, and will open at 6pm on weeknights until close.

