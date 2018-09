An encampment of travellers has been spotted on a Northampton park

Around nine caravans with associated cars and vans have parked on the Racecourse on the south end near Barrack Road.

The encampment reportedly arrived on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a number of caravans have reportedly been seen on the railway station car park.

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.

One resident wrote on Facebook: "Why do we have to put up with this all the time?"