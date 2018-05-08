PICTURES: Northampton marks first-ever Pride event with live video link-up to USA

A host of people came together over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate Northampton Pride...in the UK and USA.

Northampton Pride, which took place on Saturday (May 5), was celebrated in Northampton, UK and Northampton, Massachusetts, with a video link-up that united the two events.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

A flag raising ceremony took place 2pm in front of the Guildhall, which helped get activities started in Northampton.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Gareth Eales, were joined by councillor Anna King and Matthew Toresen, the LGBTQ Forum co-chair, as the LGBTQ flag is raised along with the flag of Northampton, Massachusetts.

Councillor Gareth Eales, the Mayor of Northampton, said: “I found out about Northampton’s Massachusetts’ plans for celebrating Pride during my visit to the town back in February.

"It felt like a great opportunity for the two towns to do something unique together by joining our celebrations of diversity.

Northampton, USA linked with Northampton, UK for the event.

“Our twinned town of Marburg in Germany also raised a Northampton flag and the rainbow pride flag outside their town hall, making this a truly international event.”

People were encouraged to enjoy an art exhibition titled ‘A manipulation of terms’ at the NN Contemporary Art Gallery, which explored gender transition, as well as enjoying entertainment at Phipps Brewery.

The live video link up with the Mayor of Northampton in Massachusetts took place at 5.30pm in Phipps Brewery with stage performances following from Roses and Pirates, Amii Dawes and DJ Panda.

