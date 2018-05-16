PICTURES: Northampton business gives two of town's schools £1,000 as thank you for painted mural

A Northampton-based business has unveiled new artwork in its headquarters created in collaboration with two of the town's schools.

The collaborative project was led by Opus Energy’s early careers team, calling upon students and pupils from the tattoo and illustration courses at Moulton College and Northampton College to brighten the walls of their headquarters, which are in the former council offices formerly known as John Dryden House in The Lakes.

Opus COO presents Moulton College with cheque as thank you for involvement with mural project. (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

A team of employees also helped create the mural, and as a thank you for their involvement, Opus Energy donated £1,000 to each school, as well as a charity chosen by the firm's staff who participated.

Liz Etherington, art and design teacher at Northampton College said: "Our students had a big canvas to unleash their creativity, and it's fantastic that the result will be a lasting visual asset that links the college to one of the area's leading employers."

The new headquarters brought all 700 Northampton team members under one roof, with capacity for 1,500 employees, signalling the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Victoria Robson, head of art from Moulton College said: "It’s been fantastic for our sixth formers to get the chance to work on a project of this scale, which will add colour to Opus Energy’s new headquarters.

Nikki Flanders presents Northampton College with their cheque. (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

"Sixth form is an important time in a young adult’s life as their futures can be forged depending on what choices they make, so having mentors such as Opus Energy engaging them around their future career opportunities now is fantastic to see, as not all employers take such an active interest at this stage.”

Opus Energy COO Nikki Flanders unveiled the artwork alongside representatives, students and parents from the schools.

She said: "Investing in the local community is incredibly important to us, and the chance to work with young artists from the area has been great.

"Engaging schools about Opus Energy, our early careers programme and our apprenticeship scheme gives us the opportunity to inform future talent about our business.

A Moulton College pupil stands in front of the 'Energise' mural. (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

"Northampton has been such a core part of Opus Energy’s history and success, so we want to reinvest in the area and give back where we can.”

Opus Energy employees stand in front of the 'Achieving' mural. (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Northampton College students with Opus Energys Kacie Fay (centre). (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)