A burst of morning wind and rain failed to deter the Kings Heath community from turning out in force for an annual fun day.

Northampton Partnership Homes teamed up with Northants Police for the popular annual fun day in The Green, Kings Heath on Saturday.

Kings Heath annual fun day.

A spokesman for NPH said: "The community turned out despite the morning wind and rain to enjoy face painting and fairground games before being served tasty Caribbean street food followed by ice cream."

