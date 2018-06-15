PICTURES: Beat the Northampton Medieval Fort Meat Feast challenge in under an hour and eat for free

A Northampton restaurant has thrown the gauntlet down and dared diners to team up against its Medieval Meat Feast challenge.

Medieval Fort, on Kettering Road, by the Racecourse, has announced a one-day-only dining experience next week and are inviting groups of four to take on an enormous platter of meat and sides.

Two Cote De Boeuf rib steaks, two roasts chickens, four pork tomahawks and four duck legs, with a side of smoky chicken wings, boiled baby potatoes, paprika wings, rice and a chef's salad.

A limited number of spots are available this Thursday (June 21) for teams to take on the Medieval Feast - a banquet made up of two Cote De Boeuf rib steaks, two roasts chickens, four pork tomahawks and four duck legs, with a side of smoky chicken wings, boiled baby potatoes, paprika wings, rice and a chef's salad.

If contestants can clean every plate in under an hour, they get the whole meal for free. If not, they pay £25 a head for the experience.

Branch manager Vytas Tiskus said: "There's nothing quite like this in Northampton. We want people to get together and enjoy themselves taking on our Medieval Feast challenge.

"This is the perfect afternoon out for students, friends, families, colleagues and sports teams, but everyone is welcome. Are you up to the challenge?"

The platter must be taken on in a team of four - or as a super group of 10.

There is also space for one super-team of 10 people to take on an extra large version of the banquet.

Teams can register for the challenge by calling Medieval Fort on 01604 626427. Groups who sign up will be given a slot between 12pm and 4pm on June 21 (Thursday) to take on the feast.