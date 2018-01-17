PICTURE PERFECT: “My beautiful Freddie”

Pam Pacey, of St James, Northampton sent us this lovely picture and said: “I have been sending pictures for many years from parks and woods around Northamptonshire; always with Freddie.

“Freddie has been my walking partner for 11 years, always two steps behind and never ever disturbed any of my shots; a real pro.

“Everyone knew him and this was his favourite spot.

“Sadly he collapsed on our way back and passed four days later, so this is for him, my beautiful Westie.

“I haven’t picked up my camera since.”