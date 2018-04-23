PICTURE GALLERY: What can £1.5m get you on the Northampton property market?

An old listed rectory in Northampton is on the market for just over £1.5m.

The Old Rectory in Elwes Way, Great Billing, is a Grade II listed 17th century six/eight bedroom detached Georgian rectory situated in the centre of the old village, constructed of local Northamptonshire stone and sold with no upper chain.

It is on the market for a guide price of £1,575,000 and is being marketed by Michael Graham.

Highlights of the property include:

-Grade II listed 17th century former rectory

- Six/eight bedrooms; one en suite

- Five reception rooms

- Off street parking for up to eight cars

- Grounds of approx. 1 acre

- Period features

- Cellar

- Accommodation over 5,840 sq. ft.

The property, which is south facing, has accommodation in excess of 5,840 sq. ft. and grounds of approximately 1 acre.

It retains period features including sash windows to the front, leaded windows to the rear, high ceilings with coving and decorative ceiling roses, fireplaces and exposed beams.

The current vendors purchased the house in 2007 and have carried out an extensive programme of restoration and improvement including substantial rewiring, all new plumbing and heating including traditional style radiators, refitted bathrooms and a refitted kitchen/breakfast room.

The accommodation now has four reception rooms on the ground floor and a second floor family room.

There are currently six bedrooms on the first and second floors and three bathrooms, one of which contains a sauna. There are also two dressing rooms which could be used as additional bedrooms if required.

The property has excellent transport links to mainline stations to London, the M1 and the M40.

HISTORY AND HERITAGE

The Old Rectory was given Grade II listed status in May 1968. It is in the conservation area of Great Billing which is described by the local council as “characterised by a harmony of buildings and materials.

Domestic Georgian buildings, mainly of coursed rubble or stone construction with Welsh slate or tiled roofs, make the main contribution to its character.” The council also notes that “The old Post Office (1708) in the High Street and The Old Rectory (17th and 18th century), Elwes Way, are particularly fine buildings”.

The Old Rectory was originally built in 1672 and was refaced in smooth ashlar as part of a Georgian remodelling of the building in the 18th century.

For further details call Michael Graham at the Northampton branch on 01604 611011 or email salesn@michaelgraham.co.uk