PICTURE GALLERY: Spring Boroughs residents come together to enjoy a day of family fun

The fifth Spring Boroughs Festival took place at the weekend.

The annual festival was held across the Spring Boroughs estate in Northampton on Saturday where residents enjoyed a variety of activities.

Attractions included donkey rides, reptiles, birds of prey and a barbecue.

There was also a circus school with a trapeze, stalls, bouncy castle, face painting, lunches and cream teas.

A magician performed across the estate.

Cllr Danielle Stone (Labour, Castle ward), said: “This is the fifth year of holding the festival across the estate and each year it gets bigger and better.

“It is designed to bring all the community together and provide activities for everyone across all the age ranges. We all love seeing the animals, reptiles and birds in an urban setting.

“It is very exciting having donkeys in the community garden and as you can imagine that goes down really well with the children.”