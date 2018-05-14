PICTURE GALLERY: See all the pictures from the Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

People of all ages took part in the annual Crazy Hats walk at Wicksteed Park yesterday (Sunday).

Our photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture all the colourful hats on show.

But it wasn’t just the walkers who got into the spirit of it, with numerous dogs spotted wearing pink t-shirts and various items of headwear suitable for our four-legged companions.

Take a look at our picture gallery to see all the images from the event raising money to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.