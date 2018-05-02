PICTURE GALLERY: Saints and England captain unveils recording studio at Northampton art college

Dylan Hartley opened a recording studio at Northampton’s Bee Hive art college this week.

The project was completed with the help of children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon and Northamptonshire County Golf Club’s captains who chose to fundraise for the school as part of the club’s annual charity initiative.

“We always wanted to have a recording studio because we are an art college,” said headteacher Sheralee Webb.

“The students have already started recording podcasts, which we will put on our website.

“They want to be able to do ongoing radio programmes, do live shows with song requests and make music.”

With the help of Wooden Spoon, England and Saints captain Hartley was invited to unveil the new media suite.

“It was brilliant. The kids loved it and were over the moon,” said Mrs Webb.

“He was absolutely lovely with the children, he signed autographs and chatted to them.”

The recording studio is located in one of the school’s classrooms and features computers, microphones, keyboards and mixers.

Also found in the new studio is a Soundbeam machine, which plays music by using movement-detecting sensors.

Mrs Webb said the classroom conversion was out of the school’s reach prior to Wooden Spoon and the golf club captains Jane Shearer and Colin Miles’ involvement.

“Without them Colin, Jane and Wooden Spoon we would not have done it.”