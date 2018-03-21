PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton town centre pub reopens following £500,000 two-week revamp

A pub in the heart of Northampton town centre has undergone a monumental half-a-million-pound make over.

Formerly The Fox & Quill, new bar and eatery The Optimist on St Giles Street, opened on Monday (March 19) following an extensive two-week remodel giving the pub a new, modern look and feel.

The 200-seat pub has created eight new jobs and now offers a new food menu for visitors to enjoy in an “easy-going tavern”.

Speaking about the Optimist opening general manager Gareth Smith said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks and we can’t wait to welcome everyone who comes to pay us a visit.

“The team and I are very excited to see our guest’s reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well.

The menu boasts freshly made stone-baked pizzas, 21 day aged steaks, ‘low and slow’ meat and rib options, as well as mix and match tapas - including drunken mushrooms and jalapeno poppers.

He added: “Along with the improved menu, we have a fantastic selection of drinks, including a new range of craft beers and ciders.

“We also have an exciting entertainment offering which makes the Optimist the perfect place to hang out with friends, family and colleagues.

“When you’re next in the area and need a minute to take the weight off your feet, be sure to stop by and take advantage of our amazing food deals and see what the Optimist is all about.”

Partnering the new food menu punters will also be greeted with an extensive drinks menu, which boasts a wide selection of craft beers, ales and ciders.

Visitors to The Optimist can also watch live sport and enjoy various regular entertainment nights.

To celebrate their reopening the Optimist is hosting a special VIP party on Saturday March 24.

For more information on the event, or to register interest, please contact the pub on 01604 635014.