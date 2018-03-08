PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton business opens new headquarters in former council offices

A Northampton-based business has opened its new headquarters in the former county council offices in The Lakes.

The ribbon was cut at Opus Energy’s new HQ by the CEO of the Northampton Chambers of Commerce, Paul Griffiths, who was alongside Opus’ COO Nikki Flanders and Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax, Opus’s parent company.

John Dryden House, renamed Opus House, has a capacity for up to 1,500 employees, with 700 currently working there.

“Today marks a key milestone for Opus Energy and I am delighted to officially open our new headquarters,” said Nikki Flanders. “The new office is the largest investment in our people to date, built to create an energising environment for our teams.

“We’ve already invested in flexible benefits, free private healthcare and bonus schemes, and now we can also offer our teams a fantastic, state of the art working environment.”

Opus House underwent a 30-week long refurbishment which has added a wellbeing room and a studio to prioritise employee wellness, as well as transforming the space into a state-of-the-art and modern office.

Speaking before cutting the ribbon, Paul Griffiths said: “It’s a very impressive facility and I have no doubt it’s a great place to work.

“This launch is a signal of intent from one of the region’s leading employers.

“Opus Energy is a prime example of a Northamptonshire success story.

“I wish you all the success and continued growth for the future.” South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom said: “Opus Energy is one of the region’s leading employers and I am delighted to see investment in local jobs and infrastructure.

“Northampton is the home of small business with the highest concentration of small businesses in the East Midlands. Leading firms investing in the area are key to this, and we are delighted to have Opus Energy in the region.”

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax, Opus Energy’s parent company, said: “I just had an opportunity to walk around the building and it feels special. “I’d like to congratulate the team and all you guys.”

All pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.